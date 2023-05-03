Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of fun little arcade racers, then Minit Fun Racer should really be a no-brainer.

Out now for a measly $2.99 / £2.69, the game will see you weaving between traffic on an adorable little scooter as you gather coins, soar through the air, and accomplish a variety of unique goals along the way. The best part, though, is that all proceeds from the game will go directly to charity.

It's not known at this time exactly which charity is currently selected, however according to an article from Polygon in 2021, the team had plans to rotate and donate to a variety of organisations.

Here's some more info from the official eShop listing:

Buckle up! Minit Fun Racer is a peculiar little racing game with 100% of developer and Devolver's profits going directly to charity. Forever. Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you’ve seen it all! Minit Fun Racer is a collaboration between Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann.

Will you be picking up Minit Fun Racer from the Switch eShop? Buckle up and let us know in the comments.