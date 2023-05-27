Minecraft will be getting a free update next month - with Mojang announcing "the Trails & Trails Update" is launching on 7th June.
Players can look forward to the new cherry grove biome, new wood sets (including bamboo and cherry), camels and "the sniffer" mobs, new plants (torchflower & pitcher plants), the new feature archeology, armour trims, hanging signs, playable mod sounds and chiseled bookshelves.
Will you be giving this update a go on the Switch when it arrives? Comment below.
[source minecraft.net]
