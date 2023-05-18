If you're a fan of The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf on the Switch, then good news, because it's getting a sequel later this year titled The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone.
Announced by publisher Microids, the sequel sees you take on the role of Handy Smurf, who is missing a key ingredient - the Green Stone - for his new invention, the SmurfoMix. After the stone shattered and is scattered across the land, Handy Smurf must ally himself with someone entirely unexpected - the evil Gargamel.
Launching on Switch in Q4 2023, here's a look at the key features:
- Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.
- An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.
- Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!
- For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover 3 brand new unexplored regions.
- Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!
- Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.
- A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!
Highly recommend the first game to anyone interested in The Smurfs and/or 3D platformers. It's no Mario Odyssey but it's certainly an underrated gem.
I’m glad Mission Vileaf is getting a sequel, it’s a rather underrated game if you have an itch for something that’s not Super Mario Odyssey.
Judging by the cover art the smurfs have finally taken a position of armed resistance.
Yaaay...! 😃
I will get the PS5 version for the sequel of The Smurfs.
Edit:
The official PS5 version cover has been revealed from play-asia.
YAAAAY....!!! 😄😄😄
Well isn’t this just the smurfiest! I hoped they’d have coop play in this sequel. The original was a fun little 3D platformer, so I’ll look forward to trying this out!
But umm, who is “Smurfstorm?” I didn’t know there were smurf ninjas… 😅
I would have prefer something new, like a 2d plattformer in the same style as the Infogrames The Smurfs from 1994 to Snes and Mega Drive. The 8 bit versions of that game are also great.
Mission Vileaf was good so this is good news. Cleaning the levels was fun. Seems like the sequel also has a gimmick (SmurfoMix?).
