If you're a fan of The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf on the Switch, then good news, because it's getting a sequel later this year titled The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone.

Announced by publisher Microids, the sequel sees you take on the role of Handy Smurf, who is missing a key ingredient - the Green Stone - for his new invention, the SmurfoMix. After the stone shattered and is scattered across the land, Handy Smurf must ally himself with someone entirely unexpected - the evil Gargamel.

Launching on Switch in Q4 2023, here's a look at the key features:

- Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.

- An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

- Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

- For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover 3 brand new unexplored regions.

- Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

- Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

- A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!

Will you be checking this one out when it launches later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.