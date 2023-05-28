Live A Live
Image: Square Enix

Square Enix's 2022 remake of Live A Live could potentially receive a follow up in the future, but there's a catch...

In an official Square Enix FAQ video, the game's producer Takashi Tokita was asked about the chances of a second game in the future. Here's the full exchange:

Will there be a chance for Live A Live II in the future?

If the Steam and PlayStation editions of the game sell a million copies, then I would be very confident in proposing a Live A Live 2 to the company. So I need all of you guys help with that!

So, there you have it - the other platforms will just need to sell a million copies and Tokita will then have the courage to propose a sequel to Square Enix.

In a recent Famitsu interview (translated by Nintendo Everything), Tokita mentioned how there were actually plans for a Live A Live sequel during the DS era. Unfortunately, at the time, it was "hard to display the passion" the fans had for this series, so the project came to a halt.

