Square Enix's 2022 remake of Live A Live could potentially receive a follow up in the future, but there's a catch...
In an official Square Enix FAQ video, the game's producer Takashi Tokita was asked about the chances of a second game in the future. Here's the full exchange:
Will there be a chance for Live A Live II in the future?
If the Steam and PlayStation editions of the game sell a million copies, then I would be very confident in proposing a Live A Live 2 to the company. So I need all of you guys help with that!
So, there you have it - the other platforms will just need to sell a million copies and Tokita will then have the courage to propose a sequel to Square Enix.
In a recent Famitsu interview (translated by Nintendo Everything), Tokita mentioned how there were actually plans for a Live A Live sequel during the DS era. Unfortunately, at the time, it was "hard to display the passion" the fans had for this series, so the project came to a halt.
If you haven't already played the remake, check out our review - it's well worth a look for fans of JRPG history: