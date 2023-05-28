Square Enix's 2022 remake of Live A Live could potentially receive a follow up in the future, but there's a catch...

In an official Square Enix FAQ video, the game's producer Takashi Tokita was asked about the chances of a second game in the future. Here's the full exchange:

Will there be a chance for Live A Live II in the future?

If the Steam and PlayStation editions of the game sell a million copies, then I would be very confident in proposing a Live A Live 2 to the company. So I need all of you guys help with that!





Producer Takashi Tokita returns to answer more of your



The game is out now on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam. How did the manga artists influence the worlds of Live A Live? Which extra era would the team love to add? Could there ever be a Live A Live II?Producer Takashi Tokita returns to answer more of your #LiveALiveQuestions The game is out now on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/ukGAKNoRfA May 24, 2023

So, there you have it - the other platforms will just need to sell a million copies and Tokita will then have the courage to propose a sequel to Square Enix.

In a recent Famitsu interview (translated by Nintendo Everything), Tokita mentioned how there were actually plans for a Live A Live sequel during the DS era. Unfortunately, at the time, it was "hard to display the passion" the fans had for this series, so the project came to a halt.

If you haven't already played the remake, check out our review - it's well worth a look for fans of JRPG history: