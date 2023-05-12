The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed by nearly four months and will now launch on November 14th, 2023.
Original slated for July 25th, 2023, developer Avalanche Software states that the delay is to allow the team to create "the best possible experience". The game was recently released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 5th, 2023, allowing it to once again top the UK boxed charts.
Initially announced back in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy suffered from multiple delays. Originally expected to launch in 2021, it was delayed to 2022, then to February 2023. The Switch version was then expected to come later in July 2023, but this latest delay puts it nearly nine months behind the initial console release.
Are you planning on grabbing Hogwarts Legacy for the Switch? Let us know with a comment below.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (19)
Well delay is better than canceled. I think I will double dip at this point on Series X and then switch.
Has there been any switch game footage released yet? I’m hoping they really start to share a lot so I can decide if I want the switch or the ps4 version.
I dont mind waiting as long as it run decently
Hope it never releases. That witch doesn't need any more money
@PBandSmelly
Which would in turn screw over all the people who actually worked on the game, while not affecting Rowling at all.
Saw this one coming, but it's still disappointing in the short term. Where is Hermione's Time-Turner when you need it? On the plus side, it seems the developers really do care about delivering a maximally decent experience for those who will play the game on Nintendo Switch.
Delaying the release to the Holidays is smart not only to create the best possible experience but also a way to get people to go bananas as it will be right at the start of the Holiday Season.
Wanted this on the switch but kids couldn’t wait so got the ps4 copy. Will double dip
Given how good the ps4/Xbox one port seems to be I’m really curious how this port will be.
@PBandSmelly I'm going to buy as many as I can to support that witch, her wizard husband and I think she has a squib child. It's still not as bad as being muggles, lol
I commend them for carrying on with the game, but at this point why not just cancel?
The Switch is clearly struggling to handle the game and even further tweaks are required from what we have on PS4 and Xbox One.
Most people that will have wanted to play the game will have played it and moved on by the time the Switch version releases.
It's great if you want to play it, but don't fret too much about it being delayed.
After playing a couple of hours, I realized that only the first hour was great, the remaining 29 hours of adventure is just copypaste marker activities.
Not to mention they managed to make a plothole as big as the ones in the book, which is amusing
Lol, if I wanted to release a big budget AAA title, I'd give Tears of the Kingdom plenty of breathing room too! Come on, it's EA.
@PBandSmelly Yeah! How DARE she stand up for biological women's rights?!!
Switch 2 in November confirmed. Actually, I'm simply expecting the Switch version to not run well at all, no matter how long devs work on it.
One step from going the same way as Midnight Suns.
@SleeplessKnight And since when were human rights a zero sum game?
obviously the current switch is the issue for the delays maybe it should be shelved until the new switch comes out..
@Coffeemonstah Your imaginary delusions do not supersede my human rights. Pretend you're a woman, a man, a furry or a steam engine in your own fantasy world. DON'T expect, or DEMAND the rest of us have to accept and play along with your mental illness here in the real world.
Hey Nintendolife, you forgot your usual warning at the top of the comments ! 😊
