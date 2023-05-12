The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed by nearly four months and will now launch on November 14th, 2023.

Original slated for July 25th, 2023, developer Avalanche Software states that the delay is to allow the team to create "the best possible experience". The game was recently released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 5th, 2023, allowing it to once again top the UK boxed charts.





Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience.Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADIeNbMvw May 12, 2023

Initially announced back in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy suffered from multiple delays. Originally expected to launch in 2021, it was delayed to 2022, then to February 2023. The Switch version was then expected to come later in July 2023, but this latest delay puts it nearly nine months behind the initial console release.

