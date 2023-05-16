Zelda amiibo

If you're missing any The Legend of Zelda series amiibo from your collection, or if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has inspired you to start collecting, there's never been a better time to pick up a figure or ten.

The My Nintendo Store UK has today restocked the entire Zelda range (the brand new Tears of the Kingdom Link is still sold out, however). You can grab your favourites using the links below while stocks last.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Young Link No.70 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Young Link No.70 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collec...
Link (Majora's Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (Majora's Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Guardian amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Collection)
Guardian amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ...
Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Co...
Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Coll...
Link (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Link (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Co...
Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Collection)
Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Collec...
Urbosa, Revali, Mipha, Daruk amiibo Set (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Urbosa, Revali, Mipha, Daruk amiibo Set (The Legend of Ze...
Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Collection)
Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Col...
Link (Archer) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Collection)
Link (Archer) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the ...
Link (Rider) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Collection)
Link (Rider) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the W...
Sheik No.23 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Sheik No.23 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Zelda & Loftwing amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Zelda & Loftwing amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Toon Link No.22 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Toon Link No.22 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Zelda No.13 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Zelda No.13 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Link No.5 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Link No.5 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Ganondorf No.41 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Ganondorf No.41 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collec...
Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Collection)
Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ...

There are plenty of other Zelda-related goodies floating about at the moment too, including this stunning Tears of the Kingdom guidebook. Make sure to consult our buyer's guides below if you're still after the game itself or the gorgeous new Zelda Switch OLED console.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition (Hardback)
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition (Hardback)
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Standard Edition
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Standard Edition

Are you going to grab any of these Zelda amiibo? Let us know in the usual place.