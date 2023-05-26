Forever Entertainment has announced that Front Mission 2: Remake has been delayed on Switch, just ahead of its initial planned launch on June 12th, 2023.

The delay is to ensure the team has "sufficient time to add as many functionalities as possible while proceeding with proper implementation and tests". Forever Entertainment has not provided a revised release date at this time, but is currently aiming for the third quarter of 2023.

Here's the release in full:

"As the premiere date for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake approaches, we have made the decision to postpone the release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This decision was not taken lightly, but in collaboration with the development team, we want to ensure that we have sufficient time to add as many functionalities as possible while proceeding with proper implementation and tests, in order to meet your expectations for a modern-day remake. "We understand the anticipation surrounding FRONT MISSION 2: Remake and the excitement you have shown throughout its development. Please rest assured that we are fully committed to delivering a polished and faithful remake of your beloved franchise.

"While we are currently unable to provide a specific revised premiere date, we assure you that we are working tirelessly to complete the project as soon as possible, with the aim of releasing the game in the third quarter of this year."

Front Mission 1st: Remake was released on Switch back on November 30th, 2022 and received a score of 5/10 in our review. We highlighted the impressive visuals and engaging story, but criticised the tiresome combat and weapons.