It's Star Wars Day tomorrow and to celebrate this annual event, the free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has released a special update featuring new gameplay elements, unlockables and items in the Item Shop.
During the "Find the Force" event - taking place between now and 23rd May, several rifts will open on the island. In these rifts you'll be presented with holograms of the Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and the Sith Lord Darth Maul, who will train the player up in the ways of the Force.
Once you're done with training, you'll emerge with your own lightsaber (coloured green, blue or red) and a bunch of Force abilities like Push, Pull and Throw.
"Whether you’re a seasoned Fortnite player or new to the game, and even if you hate sand, you should visit the Island for the latest Star Wars and Fortnite collaboration."
There'll also be some other events and quests taking place on the island inspired by the prequel movies. Along with this are the extra character outfits on the Item shop for Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala and Clone Troopers & there's some other themed gear, too.
[source starwars.com]
No, but I will be playing Rocket League so I can get the C-3P0 Fennec decal. Rocket League is also doing Star Wars stuff on may 4th.
Dang, Anakin looks pretty sick in that Fortnite trailer (or should I say, Hayden Christiansen)
Fortnite is becoming like Funko. No pop culture stone left unturned.
I’ve been playing this event and it’s SO GOOD. The new Star Wars weapons are really fun, especially when used in combination with the Attack on Titan weapons (which are still in the game, by the by; the ODM Gear into Lightsaber pipeline is real). The animations they cooked up for the weapons are also excellent, and a great deal of the new cosmetics are awesome. Darth Maul looks like the perfect mix of his live action and animated appearances!
My only complaints are with some of the missed opportunities in terms of cosmetics. Why include an Ashoka Clone Trooper but no Ashoka Tano herself? Why include Darth Maul but not an alternate style with his awesome robot legs? That sort of thing. Other than those nitpicks this event is shaping up to be great…this is where the fun begins, as they say!!
@MH4 those attack on Titan weapons are too op. Got 6 wins in a row last night on squads using the grapple gun (don't know the actual name) because it's so easy to use and so hard to hit someone using it. Only didn't get the seventh win because force crossplay meant we came up against a level 450 PC player and M/KB have zero recoil so you get twatted across map (I used to play on PC and it's the easiest way to play)
The Star Wars event has brought me back too, just casually with my kid. The first time I've paid attention to any quests. Might actually spend some accrued v-bucks for the first time so that I can unlock the Darth Maul outfit.
Is that Kit Fisto throwing a truck at 0:20?
Ok everyone don't panic, it's here!
May just download this again, big Star Wars fan, and this looks very cool indeed.
Most likely my friends will want to play it since some of them are fans of Star Wars, looking forward to it and even more so thanks to some comments here, especially what @MH4 said!
Never been a Star Wars fan.. so this past week has been annoying for me
Light sabers are still my favorite weapon in this game, and they also have an improved blaster in this event. The Force skills are lots of fun too.
Haven't played Fortnite since last year and I don't see that changing lol
