It's Star Wars Day tomorrow and to celebrate this annual event, the free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has released a special update featuring new gameplay elements, unlockables and items in the Item Shop.

During the "Find the Force" event - taking place between now and 23rd May, several rifts will open on the island. In these rifts you'll be presented with holograms of the Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and the Sith Lord Darth Maul, who will train the player up in the ways of the Force.

Once you're done with training, you'll emerge with your own lightsaber (coloured green, blue or red) and a bunch of Force abilities like Push, Pull and Throw.

"Whether you’re a seasoned Fortnite player or new to the game, and even if you hate sand, you should visit the Island for the latest Star Wars and Fortnite collaboration."

There'll also be some other events and quests taking place on the island inspired by the prequel movies. Along with this are the extra character outfits on the Item shop for Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala and Clone Troopers & there's some other themed gear, too.

Have you tried out Fortnite on Switch? Any interest in this latest event? Comment below.