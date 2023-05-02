It's been revealed that the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster series has now sold a total of 2 million copies since its initial release back in 2022 for Steam and Mobile.

Of course, the collection has recently been released on the Nintendo Switch both digitally and physically (ha, good luck with that), with each of the six games available separately. As such, it's unknown at this time just how many of each title has been sold and on which platform. Given its reputation as one of the finest RPG titles of all time, mind, we imagine Final Fantasy VI has probably taken the lion's share of sales.

In our review of the collection, we said that the "six remasters provide a superb way to experience or re-experience Final Fantasy history", though also recognise that a few titles in the line-up may feel a bit "archaic even with the quality-of-life additions". Be sure to check out our full thoughts below.