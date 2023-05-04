Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Giants Software has released a first-look gameplay trailer for Farming Simulator 23, showing all of the agricultural additions that we can expect to find as the game ploughs its way onto Switch on 23rd May.

For the most part, this is yet another farm sim game (we know, shocking), but there are some new features that have been added this time around to ensure that the game is fresh and ripe for the picking. This includes an expanded number of machinery and crop choices and the introduction of two new maps inspired by American and European environments.

Oh, and there's also chickens this time.

For a little more information about the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Giants Software:

- 130+ real and authentic machines on Switch & 100+ in the mobile version

- 14 crops to sow, plant, and harvest - now with grapes, olives, and sorghum

- A variety of field activities, extended by plowing and weeding

- Establish production chains and use powerful trucks to transport your goods!

- Tend to farm animals like cows, sheep, and now: chickens!

- Enjoy tons of possibilities on two new maps, including collectibles

- Tutorial mode, AI helper & a new autoload feature for logs/pallets assist you

Yes, Farming Simulator 23 might not be at the forefront of our minds for big games releasing this month, but if you need a break from all that Hyrule-saving, then this could provide some agricultural relaxation. The game is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £40.49 / €49.99 / $49.99.

