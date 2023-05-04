Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Digital Rabbit have today announced that Fall of Porcupine, a wholesome 2D adventure game about the trials and tribulations of working in the healthcare industry, will be heading over to Switch on 15th June — and there's even a new trailer to go with it.

The game will see you playing as Finley, a newly-qualified medical practitioner, as he begins his first hospital job in the town of Porcupine. The anthropomorphised characters and storybook aesthetics give off a strong 'cosy games' vibe like we saw with Beacon Pines last year, but, as was the case with the aforementioned title, Fall of Porcupine is not quite as cuddly as it may initially seem.

By the looks of all the trailers that we have seen so far, the game looks like it isn't going to shy away from the harsh reality of working in the healthcare industry. Conversations with patients seem tough, a work/life balance is difficult to strike and the pressure is immense. Walking the line between cute and realistic is a tough one, but it looks like Fall of Porcupine is on the right track so far.

For a little more information about the game itself and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Key Features of Fall of Porcupine: Where the Wild Things get their Healthcare: Build relationships with the eclectic and intriguing citizens of Porcupine through deep and engaging conversations. Watch your words, as who knows just what might get you on someone's bad side.

Soft and Sensitive: Finley’s adventures (and misadventures) lead to sensitive territory dealing with themes like death, illness, mental health, and grief. Fall of Porcupine sensitively tackles each of these with approachable storylines, relatable characters, and resonating dialogue.

A Journey for the Whole Family: Fall of Porcupine’s tightly-built gameplay and controls means that anybody can pick-up and play with ease. No matter if you’re a first time player, or a 2D side-scrolling expert, Fall of Porcupine will make you feel right at home.

Oh, the Places You’ll See (and Hear): The wonderfully illustrated world of Fall of Porcupine will take you through a beautiful world of color and wonder, while the top-tier soundtrack will resonate every moment from the tips of your eardrums to the bottom of your heart.

The Fall of Porcupine prologue demo, 'The Last Days of Summer', is now available as a free download for those who want to get a feel of the game. Remember, there's only one month to wait if you like what you see.

Does Fall of Porcupine look up your street? Let us know in the comments.