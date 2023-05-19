Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Strictly Limited has announced that it is launching a physical edition of the rather brilliant shmup Eschatos, with pre-orders starting on May 21st, 2023.

You can check out the listings over on the Strictly Limited website right now. The product will come in two flavours: the standard edition and the limited edition. The former is exactly what you'd expect and comes with the game itself in a standard Switch box.

The latter, however, is a lot more interesting, and at less than £50 makes for an incredibly tempting prospect. You'll be getting the following goodies if you opt for this version:

Game for Nintendo Switch with reversible cover

Special Limited Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Three Disc Soundtrack (Eschatos Original/Eschatos Arranged/Judgement Silversword)

Judgement Silversword Miniature Replica Retro Box

Eschatos Instruction Card Desk Pad

Two WS Color Cartridge Label Stickers

Fours Mosaic Style Mini Posters

Pretty cool, right? If you're on the fence about this one, then be sure to check out our full review of the game, which we gave a resounding score of 9/10.