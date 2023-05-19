Strictly Limited has announced that it is launching a physical edition of the rather brilliant shmup Eschatos, with pre-orders starting on May 21st, 2023.

You can check out the listings over on the Strictly Limited website right now. The product will come in two flavours: the standard edition and the limited edition. The former is exactly what you'd expect and comes with the game itself in a standard Switch box.

The latter, however, is a lot more interesting, and at less than £50 makes for an incredibly tempting prospect. You'll be getting the following goodies if you opt for this version:

  • Game for Nintendo Switch with reversible cover
  • Special Limited Edition Box
  • Colorful Game Manual 
  • Three Disc Soundtrack (Eschatos Original/Eschatos Arranged/Judgement Silversword)
  • Judgement Silversword Miniature Replica Retro Box
  • Eschatos Instruction Card Desk Pad
  • Two WS Color Cartridge Label Stickers
  • Fours Mosaic Style Mini Posters
Eschatos 2
Image: Strictly Limited

Pretty cool, right? If you're on the fence about this one, then be sure to check out our full review of the game, which we gave a resounding score of 9/10.

Will you be adding this physical edition to your collection? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.

[source strictlylimitedgames.com]