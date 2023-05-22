Weird West — a gun-slinging action RPG from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey — released in March 2022 on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before heading to next-gen consoles earlier this month, and publisher Devolver Digital has today announced that the game will be shooting its way over to Switch too.

This reveal is thanks to a surprise Amazon listing that appeared earlier on today, which showed the game's Switch box alongside a 22nd September release date. Shocked by the discovery of this before an official announcement, Gematsu reached out to the publishers on Twitter for some confirmation, which was met with the following response:





Weird West: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch though we aren’t sure when quite yet.



Hot damn, we got retail leaked!Weird West: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch though we aren't sure when quite yet.Keep a look on the horizon, gunslinger. https://t.co/pz6AuppWyC May 22, 2023

As the above tweet makes clear, the listing's September release date is by no means set in stone for the time being, but we do know that the game will definitely be coming to Switch all the same.

Weird West is a cowboy RPG developed by WolfEye Studios that sees you make your way through a supernatural take on the Wild West. There are guns to be slingin', bounties to be collectin' and puzzles to be solvin' as you travel through the barren landscape and influence the story based on the decisions that you make along the way.

We have added the game's original trailer below for a full refresher while we await more details from Devolver over the coming months.

Will you be pulling the trigger on this one? Shoot us your thoughts in the comments below.

