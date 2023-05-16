There's been a sad discovery recently, with the news the American voice actor and performer Brendan O'Brien (also known as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot) has passed away at 60 years of age.
This information was relayed by Antonblast game developer Tony Grayson on social media. A eulogy has also been posted online, referencing O'Brien's time spent voicing Crash Bandicoot:
"One of his proudest moments was coming up with the original voices for the "Crash Bandicoot" video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio and video games came naturally to him."
As highlighted by Destructoid, O'Brien helped shape Crash's personality and character in the earlier years with all sorts of wonderful and wacky sounds (including the famous one-liner "Woah"). His efforts helped transform Naughty Dog's bandicoot into a household name as famous as certain other video game mascots.
On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Brendan's family, friends and colleagues.
Having played the games as much as I have, I remember the voice all to well, has I failed, again, and again, it’s etched in my mind, and it added to the wacky bandicoot. R.I.P. he will be missed.
60 is way too young. R.I.P
Beloved voice actor gone too soon.
Ah, the voice of my childhood. I adore the bandicoot, so it’s sad to hear he’s gone. Till we meet again, Brendan
I actually only ever played the Spyro crossover games on the gba when I was younger and a few years ago I played the n sane trilogy and really loved it so it’s pretty sad that this guy passed away. Rip Brendan o brien you will be missed.
