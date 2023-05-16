There's been a sad discovery recently, with the news the American voice actor and performer Brendan O'Brien (also known as the original voice of Crash Bandicoot) has passed away at 60 years of age.

This information was relayed by Antonblast game developer Tony Grayson on social media. A eulogy has also been posted online, referencing O'Brien's time spent voicing Crash Bandicoot:

"One of his proudest moments was coming up with the original voices for the "Crash Bandicoot" video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio and video games came naturally to him."





It’s a huge shock; I’d been a fan of Brendan’s for years, and recently he and I had been talking about having a role in Antonblast, too.



Absolutely gutted and blindsided..RIP, man.



1962-2023 Just heard about the passing of Brendan O’Brien, original Crash Bandicoot voice actor.It’s a huge shock; I’d been a fan of Brendan’s for years, and recently he and I had been talking about having a role in Antonblast, too.Absolutely gutted and blindsided..RIP, man.1962-2023 pic.twitter.com/DDX2Kxfw82 May 14, 2023

As highlighted by Destructoid, O'Brien helped shape Crash's personality and character in the earlier years with all sorts of wonderful and wacky sounds (including the famous one-liner "Woah"). His efforts helped transform Naughty Dog's bandicoot into a household name as famous as certain other video game mascots.

On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Brendan's family, friends and colleagues.