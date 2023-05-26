Do you love Pokémon music as much as us? Yeah? Well good, because a special Pokémon-themed concert will be held in Japan on August 10th, 2023 by the NHK Symphony Special Orchestra (thanks, Serebii).

Taking place at the Pacifico in Yokohama, Japan, tickets will be priced at 3,000 JPY with all proceeds going to the Pokémon With You charity organisation, which works to provide disaster relief activities for children. Obviously, most of our readers won't be in Japan and will be unable to attend, but the good news is that the concert will also be livestreamed worldwide on YouTube.

So if you're up for some Pokémon music performed live, including the main theme from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, then be sure to check it out on August 10th.