If you love all things cats and also cat puns, you might want to be on the lookout for Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean.

At the recent PlayStation game broadcast, this new entry - filled with all sorts of cat puns - was announced for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch and will be arriving at some point in 2024. Here's a bit about what to expect:

"Get ready to pounce in to a hearty catventure in Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean! Become a swashbuckling purrivateer and sail through the dangerous Purribean in search of the Northern Star.

"Battle fierce Pi-rats with your trusty spirit companion, and explore paw-geous biomes to uncover treasures, weapons, and spells. Craft your own story and choose your own adventure in this furr-ocious open-world action RPG, playable solo or in local co-op."

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean will follow the first and second games which are already available on Nintendo Switch.