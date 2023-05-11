Publisher Atooi has announced a tasty new Switch eShop bundle for North America which includes four of its catalog in one handy package.

The games included are Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge, Mudd Blocks, and Xeodrifter. The bundle will be available from today for a special launch price of $14.99, saving you a cool 40% off the regular price of $24.99.

At the moment, the bundle is only available in North America, though Atooi confirms it will also be available in Europe at a later date.

Here's some information on each game included:

Mutant Mudds™ Deluxe:

Our hero, Max, may be just a 2D sprite, but he can leap into the third dimension by jetting between the background and the foreground playfields with his trusty jetpack in this unique dimensionally-woven experience. Armed with a heavy-duty water cannon, Max has what he needs to vanquish his long-term nemesi: the Mutant Mudds. Max must blast and hover his way across the soiled landscape to seek out mysterious Water Sprites. Legend says collecting all of the mysterious Water Sprites will wash the filthy Mutant Mudds away for good!

Mutant Mudds™ Super Challenge:

Here comes a challenge! Mutant Mudds Super Challenge!! Over 40 levels filled with malicious mutant mudds. This adventure is designed for super players; featuring a host of new platforming challenges and unique boss fights that will test your skills. Max receives special intel, revealing the location of the original meteor impact site and the fact that mutant mudds are still being spawned from it! Max sets out from a secret hideout in the jungle to locate the meteor and destroy it for good. Mudd Blocks:

Max’s mudd-busting work is never done! A muddy horde of mutants is rising up from below… in block form!? Throw water bombs down to wash them away. You can even use the multicolored mudd blocks against themselves. Anything goes! Go solo and best your high score or team up with a friend for two player co-op or head-to-head versus fun. You can even try one of the other unique modes, such as Numbers and Rescue to put your block-busting skills to the test. Xeodrifter™:

Xeodrifter is the story of an interstellar drifter traveling the stars on a simple mission of exploration. You join our nomad as he embarks on the investigation of a small cluster of four planets in the omega sector, after a collision with a rogue asteroid damaged his warp core.

Will you be adding these games to your Switch collection? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below.