As you have probably seen by now, the first impressions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have officially gone live. Nintendo's already shown a lot of select footage from the game, but one thing that hasn't been confirmed just yet is the sequel's performance and resolution.

Fortunately, it seems previews have been able to get an idea of how the new entry runs thanks to directly captured footage. As highlighted by Nintendo World Report, this build of Tears of the Kingdom ran at 30fps with a resolution of 1600 x 900 (900p) in docked mode. It was also mentioned how the game was "consistently" running at this frame rate in most cases, but there were drops during more heated moments.

In our hands on here on Nintendo Life, our senior video producer Alex Olney had similar feedback - noting how performance was mostly "solid" but there were moments when it took a hit:



Alex: "Performance for the most part is rather solid, but we did notice some instances when using the Ultrahand where the frame rate took a noticeable hit. It's not like it broke the game or ruined our enjoyment at all, but it would be nice to see such wrinkles ironed out."

And in case you're wondering, the original game also ran at 30fps (at least after a number of updates that improved certain sections of the game), and maintained the same resolution as the new game in docked mode.

The resolution of handheld mode in Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be the same as Breath of the Wild - running at a target frame rate of 30fps with a dynamic resolution of 720p, but this hasn't been confirmed at this stage.

Keep in mind, this is all based on a preview, so the game's performance and resolution may not necessarily reflect the final version. The game's performance could also potentially be improved over time with updates. Be on the lookout for more details about the game's performance and resolution when it is released to the public on 12th May.