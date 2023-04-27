Publisher Microids has today announced that Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party will be flying over to Switch this Autumn.

Developed by Smart Tale Games and based on the popular TV series of the same titular protagonist, Mad Time Party will see you taking on the role of Inspector Gadget and exploring various locations from the show in an attempt to thwart the plans of Dr. Claw (no surprises there).

There's no official trailer for this one just yet, but from the little that we do know, it looks like the gameplay will be based around a series of mini-games that can be played either alone or in multiplayer. The screenshots that we have seen don't particularly get our propellor hats spinning in anticipation, but who knows, maybe there is fun to be had here.

For a little more information about what the game has to offer and a look at some of those aforementioned screens, check out the following from the publishers:

Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector's ancestors are teleported to the present.

Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget’s ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You'll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it.

Features:

Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!

Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.

Discover 16 entertaining mini games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb!

Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.

Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.

Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party will be coming to Switch this Autumn in both physical and digital form.

What do you make of this Inspector Gadget title so far? Go go to the comments to let us know your thoughts.