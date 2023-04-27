Publisher Microids has today announced that Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party will be flying over to Switch this Autumn.
Developed by Smart Tale Games and based on the popular TV series of the same titular protagonist, Mad Time Party will see you taking on the role of Inspector Gadget and exploring various locations from the show in an attempt to thwart the plans of Dr. Claw (no surprises there).
There's no official trailer for this one just yet, but from the little that we do know, it looks like the gameplay will be based around a series of mini-games that can be played either alone or in multiplayer. The screenshots that we have seen don't particularly get our propellor hats spinning in anticipation, but who knows, maybe there is fun to be had here.
For a little more information about what the game has to offer and a look at some of those aforementioned screens, check out the following from the publishers:
Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector's ancestors are teleported to the present.
Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget’s ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You'll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it.
Features:
Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!
Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.
Discover 16 entertaining mini games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb!
Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.
Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.
Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party will be coming to Switch this Autumn in both physical and digital form.
What do you make of this Inspector Gadget title so far? Go go to the comments to let us know your thoughts.
Yay...! 😃
Another kids games by Microids.
The original bionic commando 😁
If only Gadget’s distinctive VA Don Adams was still with us! I’m still somewhat interested for nostalgia’s sake. I hope there’s a physical release!
Now I’ll be humming the Gadget theme song all day.
“This message will self-destruct in 3…2…1…”
Totally Spies, Inspector Gadget, even Pinchcliffe Grand Prix getting new games? Don't wake me up just yet.
@Teksetter somehow I have never seen the show to date so I may be one of ten people who associate Inspector Gadget with Matthew Broderick instead.😆
From Totally Spies to Gadget
@reporterdavid
I can sense Microids as publisher will revive some old franchises during this year.
Mini games….. nooooooooooooooo
A 3D open world collectathon style game would be a day one purchase: like their Smurfs one but with Gadget!
@nhSnork
This is going to be an awesome year. Inspector Gadget was big in the 90's. 🥰 I still have my Inspector Gadget doll from McDonald's we had to assemble piece by piece back then~ 😎🔥🤣👍 Yesss on Totally Spies as well. One of my favorite girl cartoons~ 💖 I still have all my Totally Spies games on GBA & DS. The DS version's I imported from Europe (UK) a while back: Totally Spies 3 & 4 DS were exclusive to Europe & never got American release back then is only reason I imported them. Now all we need is a Rugrats & Barbie game on the switch & I'll be one happy girl gamer~ 🤣🔥💖👍 Ohh Inspector Gadget the whole cartoon series is on Tubi (Free TV app) & I still watch Totally Spies on YouTube. They have there own YouTube channel: Totally Spies~ 👍
GO GO GADGET~ 🤖🥰🤣👍🎵
Happy Gaming! (^_^)
I rather enjoyed Inspector Gadget as a kid in the 80's/90's. I assumed he had been relegated to obscurity by now, so I'm a bit surprised to discover that's not the case...and that there's even a recent TV series.
That said, while I hope for the best for the game, I've not much interest in it myself.
Inspector Gadget had so many other cartoons, yet the original is still remembered as the best, and these sequels keep contradicting and ignoring each other, it's like Terminator, where many keep trying to be the true sequel to the loved classic and no one sticks as the true Terminator III.
This game is using the designs of the original series.
