Ahead of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launch early next month, Nintendo has today released its new Zelda-themed Switch OLED system in select regions.

It seems users have already got hold of it as well - with many taking to social media platforms to show off their shiny new system. If you are wondering exactly what to expect from this new set, YouTube channel Glitched (via Nintheorist) has shared an up-close look at the system:

Included with this unit are a pair of themed Joy-Con, the unit, dock, a pair of white rails for the controllers, and the usual cables. This system retails for $359.99 / £319.99. Check out our pre-order guide for more information about where to get your hands on one of these systems. There's also a themed Pro Controller up for grabs.