Ahead of the launch of the Super Mario Bros. Movie in cinemas around the globe, Illumination has uploaded a brand new clip revealing a scene from the film called 'Princess Peach Training Course'. It runs for a total of 46 seconds.

If you've ever played as Peach in a Super Mario game before, this should bring back some memories. She's even got her trademark float ability, which dates back to Super Mario Bros. 2 and has reappeared in various other games over the years.

It follows the premiere of the movie, which took place on the weekend. So far, first impressions seem quite positive, with many critics and commenters on social media noting how it does a great job honoring Nintendo's long-running series - with plenty of easter eggs and cameos.