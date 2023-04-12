Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Today marks the return of the classic Nintendo 64 title Pokémon Stadium this time for the Switch Online service.

This new version will now doubt look sharper and seemingly runs smoother in terms of performance, but just how much of an improvement is there compared to the original version from the year 2000? The YouTube channel GameXplain has put together a brief comparison clip showing the past and present versions.

You'll get a look not only at the game's opening but also the battles and even the multiplayer support minigames. Of course, one thing missing in this latest version is Transfer Pak support, meaning you can't bring Game Boy Pokémon into the title.