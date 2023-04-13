Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever found yourself feeling sympathy for video game villains and wish they could just catch a break?

Well, you can now take on the role of the villain yourself with Evil Wizard, a top-down action RPG in which you'll need to fend off an army of so-called heroes and defend your caslte. The game boasts carefully crafted locations that developer Rubber Duck Games has stated was inspired by classic Metroidvania titles.

Here's a look at the features you can expect:

If You’re Evil and You Know It: Utilize that evilness you harbor to hack, slash, and stab your enemies, and if that isn’t enough, you know you’re a wizard, right? Harness the elements and vaporize them. Metroidvania-inspired Design: Explore carefully-crafted locations and navigate intricate levels. Use your skills and elements to interact with the in-game world and unlock new paths. A Quest Called Revenge!: Face off against hordes of heroes, avoid devastating deadly traps, and solve increasingly problematic puzzles as you reclaim the halls of your castle from the filth that now lives within it! The Wizard With a Mouth: It's not all about serious revenge, there's lots of room for funny moments and dialogue from the titular Evil Wizard and his foes.

Evil Wizard currently has no firm release date, but we'll be keeping a close eye on this one over the coming weeks and months.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Evil Wizard on the Switch? Let us know with a comment.