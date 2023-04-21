Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember when we were all speculating about roles and cameos in Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie? Well, one of the movie's biggest mysteries has now been solved, as we now know who the voice for the lady in the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing commercial is. And it isn't who many suspected it would be.

Back in February, a teaser for the movie — which was a commercial for the Mario brothers' new plumbing company --- dropped during the Super Bowl, featuring a new rendition of the theme to the Super Mario Bros. Super Show. But that wasn't what caught everyone's ear, as many thought that the woman in the commercial was voiced by none other than Jeannie Alias, the voice of Princess Toadstool (aka Princess Peach) in the 1989 cartoon.

But now we know it's not, as the true voice behind the mystery woman has revealed the truth herself. The voice belongs to none other than Jessica DiCicco, a prominent voice actor whose most well-known roles include Lucy and Lynn Loud in The Loud House and the Flame Princess in Adventure Time. Fellow voice actor and Muppet Babies co-star Matt Danner recognised the voice, tagging DiCicco in the process. And the voice confirmed it herself, sharing a clip from an interview with KCAL News:

DiCicco doesn't just play the lady in the commercial, however. She's got a huge number of roles in the movie, including as Mario and Luigi's mum, one of their cousins, and the yellow Toadstool (the one that says "We're adorable!").

It would've been cool to hear Alias get a cameo role in the movie, but we're at least glad the mystery has been cleared up. Lots of people were convinced it was Alias, and looking back at our poll from February, 28% of you lovely readers were convinced it was her, while a further 40% were at least swaying towards the idea. Congrats to the 5% who said no, though!