There's a new Bethesda sale on the Switch eShop and series like Elder Scrolls and Doom have seen some massive price cuts.

Both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and DOOM Eternal are going for their "lowest prices ever" on this particular digital storefront, so if you've been holding out for a sale - now might finally be the time to splash some cash. This sale ties in with the 29th anniversary of the Elder Scrolls series.

Here's what is currently on sale in the Bethesda library, courtesy of Nintendo Everything. Keep in mind, this sale may or may not be available in certain regions outside of the US, and the games and discounts on sale may differ.