It's been a minute since we've heard anything about Konami's collection of classic RPGs, Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. But, if a recent rating in Taiwan is anything to go by, we might not have much longer to wait before the duology hits Switch.

Gematsu spotted the rating and shared it over on Twitter (thanks to our sibling site Push Square for spotting this), and it reveals that the collection — which contains the PS1 RPGs Suikoden and Suikoden II — was just rated in Taiwan the other day.

Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is bringing back the fan-favourite titles with remastered visuals, new localisations, quality of life fixes, and — most importantly — this is the first time these two games have seen ports in the western world. Aside from the PSN releases on PS3, of course.





Gematsu page: pic.twitter.com/m3toGyw4V5 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars was just rated in Taiwan. Hopefully this means a release date announcement is coming soon.Gematsu page: https://t.co/wRaCRnzwU5 April 12, 2023

The two are packaged together likely because Suikoden I and II are directly related to each other. While all mainline Suikoden games are set in the same world, Suikoden I and II take place three years apart, and having a completed save file of the first game grants you access to additional characters in II. The series is known for letting you recruit 108 Stars of Destiny and is loosely based on the classic Chinese novel Water Margin.