Back in 2022, with a little more than a month to go until the planned release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch, Nintendo delayed the game indefinitely in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Skip ahead to April 2023 and the game is finally out, though it appears that the delay may have had an unfortunate impact on users' ability to redeem My Nintendo Gold Points. As reported by the Australian website Vooks, an attempt to redeem the points results in an error code that states "You cannot collect My Nintendo points for this software as the expiry date has passed".

pic.twitter.com/6K1Pv05Q1p Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was delayed so long you can't redeem its My Nintendo Gold Coins https://t.co/TMdCBrIRsw April 21, 2023

In addition to the above, users on Reddit are also claiming that they're unable to redeem their Gold Points due to the expiration period. While most appear to be based in Australia, there are examples in other territories.

Elsewhere, however, one of our own writers attempted to redeem the points and actually succeeded, gaining 80 Gold Points from a physical copy of Advance Wars 1+2.

So what's going on here, exactly? Well, as stated by Nintendo itself via the official support page, Gold Points must be claimed "within two years of the game’s original release date" in Europe and South Africa, however other countries must be redeemed "within one year of the game’s original release date".

It's entirely plausible, then, that certain batches of the physical edition may have been manufactured prior to the original release date back in April 2022, meaning that the year's redemption period has passed. This is, of course, merely speculation on our part and not confirmed at this time.

We'll be undertaking further testing on our end and will provide an update as soon as we're able.

