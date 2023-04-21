Back in 2022, with a little more than a month to go until the planned release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch, Nintendo delayed the game indefinitely in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Skip ahead to April 2023 and the game is finally out, though it appears that the delay may have had an unfortunate impact on users' ability to redeem My Nintendo Gold Points. As reported by the Australian website Vooks, an attempt to redeem the points results in an error code that states "You cannot collect My Nintendo points for this software as the expiry date has passed".
In addition to the above, users on Reddit are also claiming that they're unable to redeem their Gold Points due to the expiration period. While most appear to be based in Australia, there are examples in other territories.
Elsewhere, however, one of our own writers attempted to redeem the points and actually succeeded, gaining 80 Gold Points from a physical copy of Advance Wars 1+2.
So what's going on here, exactly? Well, as stated by Nintendo itself via the official support page, Gold Points must be claimed "within two years of the game’s original release date" in Europe and South Africa, however other countries must be redeemed "within one year of the game’s original release date".
It's entirely plausible, then, that certain batches of the physical edition may have been manufactured prior to the original release date back in April 2022, meaning that the year's redemption period has passed. This is, of course, merely speculation on our part and not confirmed at this time.
We'll be undertaking further testing on our end and will provide an update as soon as we're able.
Have you managed to redeem Gold Points from your copy of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp? Let us know with a comment below.
[source vooks.net]
Comments (8)
If true, this is actually kind of funny.
On a practical level, it does suck but I guess will just have to wait to see if Nintendo correct this.
It's probably easy enough for Nintendo to fix (Adjust a date in the store database), but... really?
It's a bit of a silly thing to happen, especially since (IMO) the reason for the delay was a bit weak.
I just got my 50 points in the UK
Just started the game and that opening beat starting up is pure joy/nostalgia to me.
What is that for Gold Points ?
Easy fix surely. And I always forget to redeem gold points for physical.
This is absolutely hilarious and really just exemplifies the stupidity of having them expire in the first place in places like EU.
I should know because I live here.
@Anti-Matter gold points are used to buy games on the eshop.
Every €1 spend on the eshop gives 5 points. Every €1 spend on a physical game gives 1 point.
Every point translates to €0,01 on the eshop.
@K1LLEGAL Can’t wait to get home! 😀
