At EVO Japan 2023 this weekend, SNK announced it would be releasing The King of Fighter XIII Global Match for the Switch.
It's released a tease trailer above, which you can view above (warning: flashing lights). The game will include overhauled rollback netcode and improved online functionality. There's no release date just yet, but an open beta test will be taking place in "early summer 2023".
You can watch how this reveal unfolded on the official EVO Twitch channel. It takes place around the 09:15:20 mark.
The King of Fighters XIII originally started out as an arcade release in 2010 and was ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a year later. When we learn more about Global Match for the Switch, we'll let you know.
Are you excited about this upcoming fighting game? Comment below.
Comments (23)
I thought this was an April Fool's joke when I saw it first.
Definitely a pleasant surprise! Maybe I'll get into the modern KOFs.
this is really unexpected, but very nice. XIII is one of the best in the series.
BIG fingers crossed for online crossplay 🤞🏽
I'm going to he skeptical of everything I read until tomorrow. But this is awesome
That was PS3 game, right ?
You’re lying, there’s no way! This is so cool! I can’t wait!
Heh, the way that trailer was doing those flashing lights and zoom in was like those mid to late 90s and early 2000s commercials.
But yeah, KOF 13 with rollback. Let's go.
It looks a little something like that fake. I think this is 1 April joke. Why not Playstation 5 and not for the Xbox Series X?
I'm so happy about this. I can finally see Ash's beautiful wavy hair again. I love him
@Anti-Matter yes. with a very popular re-release on Steam.
WOOOW! That's true?! That's... That's unbelievable! One of the most beautiful pixel fighting games, and one of the best fighting games in the history is coming to Nintendo Switch! I'm happy!
@Captain_Toad «But yeah, KOF 13 with rollback. Let's go.»
Hm... Previous SNK games don't have rollback netcode...
Wait... That seems suspicious...
@CharlieGirl «BIG fingers crossed for online crossplay 🤞🏽»
Online crossplay with delay-based netcode?... No, thanks. I'll be happy with Story, Survival, and Versus Modes.
LETS GOOOOOO
I had been wanting to play KOF 13 for the longest time now but I can finally play it! Best way to wake up on April 1st. Hopefully I can find people to play with. And Ash is 100% gonna be on my team
I believe this is real, the Switch could handle a port of KOFXIII.
@MsJubilee Agreed. He is definitely KOF's best boy for sure
@Fighting_Game_Loser @MsJubilee What's about Benimaru?
Been wondering why this game hasn’t been on the Switch for years.
Excellent title.
Yeah I'm not trusting anything today either...
Not trusting any news today but if this is real, I’m down.
I actually have this game on PS3. It's actually pretty fun to play in short bursts, though I think one of the most disliked KoF games. I hear 14 and 15 are way better.
Reminder that the current iteration of SNK is 96% by owned by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of the country's attempts to divert attention from their human rights record and ongoing genocide. Maybe don't give them your money?
@Vyacheslav333 Beni is cool as well. Not as attractive to me personally but he's always awesome dude. His fit is always girlbossin'
Wow. Didn't expect that. Um, yes. I'm getting that. Probably twice if physical.
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...