At EVO Japan 2023 this weekend, SNK announced it would be releasing The King of Fighter XIII Global Match for the Switch.

It's released a tease trailer above, which you can view above (warning: flashing lights). The game will include overhauled rollback netcode and improved online functionality. There's no release date just yet, but an open beta test will be taking place in "early summer 2023".



Features rollback netcode and improved online functionality. OBT set for early summer 2023, so stay tuned for more updates!



You can watch how this reveal unfolded on the official EVO Twitch channel. It takes place around the 09:15:20 mark.

The King of Fighters XIII originally started out as an arcade release in 2010 and was ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a year later. When we learn more about Global Match for the Switch, we'll let you know.

Are you excited about this upcoming fighting game? Comment below.