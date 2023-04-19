For the most part, we do not seem to be alone in our positivity. Let's dive into what the other critics had to say.

Kicking it off with the highest praise out there, Pocket Tactics gave the game a perfect 10/10, stating that the new visuals and added features have polished the originals into top-notch shape.

In a nutshell, Re-Boot Camp is an enthralling masterpiece of the strategy genre, and that’s exactly what I wanted from a reimagining of Advance Wars.

Game Informer was similarly positive in its slightly lower 8.5/10 review. The outlet found the fundamental tactical mechanics fantastic and the bundle only improved in the second game, but it would have liked a different rewind feature.

Every battle is a tense mixture of smart planning and wild improvisation, where victory feels well-earned – even if you barely manage to clear the objective.

VGC awarded the game a 4/5, praising the simplicity that has been carried over from the GBA originals, but noting that the AI opponent felt lacking today.

Wayforward’s remake is ultimately a generous package that feels like a love letter to one of the most memorable handled strategy games ever.

While not offering a formal review number, Eurogamer also appeared positive about the play experience. The outlet praised the slick and fun battle gameplay, but found the tone to be slightly off given current events.

This is a generous, elegant, efficient tactics game that I still take great pleasure from, that I can still lose hours and hours to, and it's also one which, if you step back, absolutely allows you to realise that you're frequently doing ugly things beneath a cheery facade.

Very similarly, Polygon noted how difficult it is for the games to strike a cheery tone today, though it also praised the updated visuals and the amount of content in the bundle.

For newcomers, it’s a massive amount of content; for returning Advance Wars fans, it’s a highly polished way to replay dozens of familiar scenarios.

Marginally lower on the review scale, Game Spot awarded Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp a 7/10, praising the addition of the local multiplayer but finding the first game to be showing its age a little in 2023.

What makes Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp an exciting prospect today is the same as what made the games compelling when they were first released: fun and approachable strategic gameplay that is built on a solid foundation.

Be sure to read our full review by checking out the article above.

Will you be picking up Advance Wars later this week? Ride your tank down to the comments and let us know.