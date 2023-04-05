The Pokémon Center Pop-Up returns to the ExCel London next weekend — the 14th to 16th April — and you can now officially reserve your slot. The store is open over the same few days as the Pokémon European International Championships take place.

The Pop-Up is the third time a temporary Pokémon Center has opened its door in London. Previously, the store opened in 2019 ahead of Pokémon Sword & Shield's launch and during 2022's World Championships.

You can reserve your slot by visiting the Pokémon Championships website. You can book for up to four people, with times available on the 14th, 15th, and 16th April at the time of writing this. The store will be open from 8:30am to 6pm on 14th, 8am to 6pm on 15th, and 8am to 4pm on 16th. TPC states that "Time slot reservations for attending the EUIC Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store may be placed before the store opens and throughout the weekend, subject to availability" on its announcement page.





The store will be located in Halls N15 to N18 at ExCeL London and will feature new product lines, photo opportunities, and some exclusive merch. You don't need to be attending the EUIC to go, either.

If you're planning on visiting the store, or are heading out to the Championships, it's probably worth booking your timeslot ahead of time. Last year, people queued for hours — even some who had pre-booked ahead of time.