The Pokémon Center is returning to London this year when the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships get underway in April.

Serebii shared that the pop-up store will be open on the weekend of 14th to 16th April 2023, alongside the EUIC. The tournament, like last year's Worlds in August, is taking place at the ExCel in London at the Royal Victoria Dock, and the store will also be at the Centre.

There will be International Championships-exclusive products that you won't be able to get anywhere else. Otherwise... that's all we know about the pop-up!



The 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships are for players to gear up for the Worlds in August, which are taking place in Yokohama, Japan. Competitions in Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Video Game Championship, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE will be taking place all weekend.

At last year's Pokémon Center Pop-Up at the ExCel, despite having a booking system, was flooded with queues. We'll have to see if they re-implement the reservation system this time around.