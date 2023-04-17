ININ Games is bringing two Taito all-timers to Switch in the form of RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection. Confirmed for a western release last year by the publisher, an eShop listing for 30th June 2023 has appeared, suggesting that we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on this classic bundle.
RayStorm and RayCrisis (also known as RayCrisis: Series Termination) are both related to Taito's 1994 shmup RayForce — RayStorm takes place in an alternate universe, while RayCrisis is a prequel. Rather than their predecessor's pixel art visuals, both games use a 3D polygonal style. And with this HD collection being handled from the talented team at M2, we're sure this is another must-have package for shmup fans on Switch.
Here are some more details on the game from publisher ININ Games:
Set in a cyberspace environment, RayCrisis marked a style departure from the rest of the series. Prequel to RayForce, it details the events during the time in which the supercomputer called Con-Human gained sentience and rebelled against its human creator. While the Earth is demolished to be remade as Con-Human’s new corporeal form, a cyberspace hacker launches a desperate assault to jack into the supercomputer’s virtual core and cease its insanity. It is up to you and the Waveriders to keep the malicious AI from causing any more chaos – even if it could be too late, the least you can do is ensure that no more lives are lost in the real world by ending it in the digital realm.
Set in a parallel universe, in RayStorm the Earth and humanity have prospered enough to expand space colonies all the way into Orion. Unfortunately, the rebellious colony of Secilia overthrows the government of the Earth-based Star Federation and plans to obliterate the earth and all the people on it. To counter it, Earth sends out a covertly-developed fighter codenamed the R-Gray (that’s you buddy) in hopes of penetrating the Secilian atmosphere and obliterating Secilia’s base of operations, the Juda Central Core.
Each game features:
– Breath-taking graphics and vistas in 3D polygons, supported by a striking art style
– The very best music shooting games have to offer, composed by Taito’s legendary sound team ZUNTATA
– Outstanding gameplay focusing on the lock-on laser and challenging bosses
RayCrisis
– Features more varied stages that will allow you to jump through cityscapes, stormy skies, desert fields, giant water tunnels and more.
– Includes an Encroachment System
– Differently from the classic level-after-level shmup, the stages are set up so that three out of five are randomly chosen at start, although in the next playthrough the player can manually select the previously cleared map sequence. But don’t worry, regardless of what stage you pick, the difficulty always increases; each stage is tailored to include more enemies depending on whether it goes first, second, or third.
RayStorm
– 2 playable ships, each with different combat capabilities
– Includes a chargeable smart bomb/special attack and a high-powered full lock-on attack
RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection will also be getting a physical version on Switch, but the once Japan-only Ray’z Arcade Chronology will also be getting a limited release which contains five different versions of the three titles via Strictly Limited Games.
Taito's classic shmup collection will be available on 30th June for £34.99 / $39.99 on the Switch eShop. Will you be blasting through these this summer? Let us know in the comments.
Heck yeah I am getting this collection!
The more shmups the better. My Switch right now is shmups heaven.
Lol, bit late reporting on this. I’ve had it preordered at Strictly Limited for a few months now. The base version is even sold out now.
Switch undisputed shmup king of all times
I kinda regret not getting the standard edition from Strictly Limited, but my pile of unplayed Switch games has become rather large at this point and I thought I could pass another shmup...probably shouldn't have though.
I see that Play-Asia to have a Multi-Language release available that appears to be identical, for the most part, so I still might grab it.
I picked up "Ray Crisis" on the PS1 from a local thrift store about a decade ago and remember enjoying it...yet I never went back to it after that. I'll have to revisit at some point.
@PessitheMystic I just pre-ordered the physical base version on US amazon. No problem. I'll get mine on time whereas strictly limited will probably roll out deep into 2024.
The SLG version comes with a physical manual, Rayforce, and a bonus single-stage prototype game that was never released. It’s supposed to ship soon. I have it preordered.
@Cashews Cool, the link posted is clearly for SL, but glad you got a copy.
A classic series of games, but I hate all this limited release crap we get in the West, with different versions for sale in different places, with some lacking the games featured on others. And somehow these companies sell themselves like they're the champions of game preservation...
I think I'll pick up a Japanese copy of the complete collection. Same as with Wonder Boy.
It's odd they're now releasing this collection, which is missing Rayforce (arguably the best game in the series), which is included in the recently released Ray’z Arcade Chronology.
For those who missed out on pre-ordering RAC from SL, you can still order it on playasia, amazon.co.jp, etc.
The Ray's Arcade Chronology looks to be superior in terms of overall content. Just to clarify, is it only coming to the West in physical form and not digital? It looks to have full English support, so if that's the case I'll just buy the import version off the Japanese eShop. I agree with BionicDodo, multiple localizations of the same or overlapping titles gets confusing and frustrating, especially when the better versions are more difficult to access in a form you prefer.
@BionicDodo Reminds me of the multiple Darius Collections released on Switch
@Doctor-Moo Its not coming until June at the earliest.
But yeah, the SLG collection is better. Not having RayForce is a real detriment. It's the best game in the collection!
I had to go dig up my old emails to confirm I did order the SLG physical version.
@gojiguy Whenever ININ is involved in these compilations, there seem to be multiple versions, each with different selections of games. It's ridiculous. There should be one complete version, available physically and digitally. Why would anyone want a version with less games?
