ININ Games is bringing two Taito all-timers to Switch in the form of RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection. Confirmed for a western release last year by the publisher, an eShop listing for 30th June 2023 has appeared, suggesting that we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on this classic bundle.

RayStorm and RayCrisis (also known as RayCrisis: Series Termination) are both related to Taito's 1994 shmup RayForce — RayStorm takes place in an alternate universe, while RayCrisis is a prequel. Rather than their predecessor's pixel art visuals, both games use a 3D polygonal style. And with this HD collection being handled from the talented team at M2, we're sure this is another must-have package for shmup fans on Switch.

Here are some more details on the game from publisher ININ Games:

Set in a cyberspace environment, RayCrisis marked a style departure from the rest of the series. Prequel to RayForce, it details the events during the time in which the supercomputer called Con-Human gained sentience and rebelled against its human creator. While the Earth is demolished to be remade as Con-Human’s new corporeal form, a cyberspace hacker launches a desperate assault to jack into the supercomputer’s virtual core and cease its insanity. It is up to you and the Waveriders to keep the malicious AI from causing any more chaos – even if it could be too late, the least you can do is ensure that no more lives are lost in the real world by ending it in the digital realm.

Set in a parallel universe, in RayStorm the Earth and humanity have prospered enough to expand space colonies all the way into Orion. Unfortunately, the rebellious colony of Secilia overthrows the government of the Earth-based Star Federation and plans to obliterate the earth and all the people on it. To counter it, Earth sends out a covertly-developed fighter codenamed the R-Gray (that’s you buddy) in hopes of penetrating the Secilian atmosphere and obliterating Secilia’s base of operations, the Juda Central Core. Each game features:

– Breath-taking graphics and vistas in 3D polygons, supported by a striking art style

– The very best music shooting games have to offer, composed by Taito’s legendary sound team ZUNTATA

– Outstanding gameplay focusing on the lock-on laser and challenging bosses RayCrisis

– Features more varied stages that will allow you to jump through cityscapes, stormy skies, desert fields, giant water tunnels and more.

– Includes an Encroachment System

– Differently from the classic level-after-level shmup, the stages are set up so that three out of five are randomly chosen at start, although in the next playthrough the player can manually select the previously cleared map sequence. But don’t worry, regardless of what stage you pick, the difficulty always increases; each stage is tailored to include more enemies depending on whether it goes first, second, or third.

RayStorm

– 2 playable ships, each with different combat capabilities

– Includes a chargeable smart bomb/special attack and a high-powered full lock-on attack

RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection will also be getting a physical version on Switch, but the once Japan-only Ray’z Arcade Chronology will also be getting a limited release which contains five different versions of the three titles via Strictly Limited Games.

Taito's classic shmup collection will be available on 30th June for £34.99 / $39.99 on the Switch eShop. Will you be blasting through these this summer? Let us know in the comments.