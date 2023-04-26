Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're someone who is put off by the accessible difficulty presented in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, then a new video posted by developer PlatinumGames might prove useful.

Presented by the game's director, Abebe Tinari, it turns out that you can unlock the game's highest difficulty setting - officially called 'Forbidden Tale' - immediately, without the need to complete the story.

How is it done? Well, by inputting a 'Platinum Code' into the main menu. Simply input '↑ ↓ ← → X B Y A' and you'll hear a short jingle to confirm the successful entry. And that's it! You can now enjoy Bayonetta Origins on a higher difficulty setting right from the start.

In the 'Forbidden Tale' mode, you'll be unable to use the game help settings, enemies will be more numerous, and they'll also inflict more damage.

Why PlatinumGames didn't share this partiular information back in March when Bayonetta Origins initially released is a bit beyond us, but if you're yet to try the game for yourself and are looking for a satisfying challenge, then it might be prudent to give it a go.