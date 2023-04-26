The countdown to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is very much on, and in the run-up to the game's release Nintendo is taking a look back at Link's journey with the Master Sword throughout the series.
From what we have seen of Tears of the Kingdom so far, it's fair to say that the legendary blade has seen better days and, fortunately, all of those 'days' are showcased in a recent video published by @NintendoUK on Twitter.
The video recounts each time that Link has lifted the Master Sword throughout the mainline games from A Link to the Past all the way up to Breath of the Wild — discounting remasters, of course. There are six different entries to take a look at in the following clip reel, and we highly recommend watching it with the sound on for a hit of Zelda musical goodness (seriously, chills).
The Master Sword is such an iconic element of the franchise that we were somewhat surprised to see that TOTK will only be its seventh mainline appearance — but we suppose that all of those other swords (Phantom, Four, Lokomo, Gilded and the like) really do add up.
So, with it not being guaranteed that your first Zelda game was your first time with the Master Sword, we are curious to know when you first wielded it. Was it as far back as A Link to the Past, or did you not get a chance to brandish the blade until a more recent entry like Skyward Sword or BOTW? You can fill out the following poll to see how your sword experience matches up to everyone else.
Which is your favourite version of the Master Sword? Slash your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (11)
Weird to think the Master Sword has been in so few mainline games, but seeing that video brought back some sweet memories!
Not my first Zelda (OG Link’s Awakening) but Ocarina was my first time with the Master Sword.
I started on the NES and played the first five Zelda games in order. So, Link to the Past, back in the day.
First was Ocarina of Time. Favorite is Wind Waker; I thought it was cool we had to progressively unlock its' power.
Technically Super Smash Bros for me
A Link to the Past
I was just thinking, games that feature an incarnation Ganon or Ganondorf, typically feature the Master Sword.
Zelda 1 is an obvious exception to this, that had the Magical Sword instead.
Ganon appears as the true final boss of Oracle of Ages and Seasons, if you link and play both games. You can also obtain a Master Sword upgrade in those games, but despite the name it's not THE Master Sword, but an upgraded Noble Sword.
Link Between Worlds however, does in fact have the Master Sword in it, and wasn't mentioned in Nintendo's tweet or in this article.
A Link to the Past. While it isn't my favourite in the series (OoT has that crown) it will always hold a fond place for being my first proper Zelda game.
Results of the poll proves that most of us are 40 somethings.
A Link to the Past. Have been playing Zelda since the NES.
Also, technically the Master Sword also appeared in the Oracle games.
Was Link Between Worlds a remake or a new game? If a new game, why wasn't it mentioned since it has the Master Sword in it?
