The newest Pokémon anime series, Pokémon Horizons, has finally kicked off in Japan and The Pokémon Company is ensuring that everyone knows about it.

Following the Japanese hour-long series premiere, a special promo was played across multiple digital billboards in Shibuya, showcasing a boatload of clips for the episodes to come (thanks, Comicbook).

While we are going to have to wait a little longer for the show to come out West (we have no firm release date for the moment), we can get a look at this latest marketing campaign thanks to the following video from the official @anipoke_PR account which shows what went down.

The latest ad gives us yet another look at newcomers Sprigatito, Quaxly and Captain Pikachu as well as some familiar Pokémon faces from previous series — the big screen treatment really works for Rayquaza.

While we would have loved to have been able to see the display in person, we guess that watching the video is better than missing out completely, right?

In related news, the opening episodes of the Pokémon Horizons anime have revealed a brand new 'mon that will soon be entering Scarlet and Violet as a part of the DLC. You can find out everything we know so far about this new creature in our coverage below.