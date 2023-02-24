It was right at the end of 2022 that we were hit with the news that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu would be leaving the Pokémon animated series for good after 25 years of service. The new protagonists, Liko and Roy, were quickly announced, but we couldn't help but feel a certain Pikachu-shaped hole left in our hearts. Fortunately, it looks like that sense of loss won't be around for long.

The Pokémon Company has today taken to Twitter to reveal two new characters for the upcoming animated series and it looks like Pikachu is going to be replaced by... another Pikachu.





Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!



⚡ Stay tuned, Trainers—more info will be coming soon! We’re giving you a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series!Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!⚡ Stay tuned, Trainers—more info will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U7oAMVs7CL February 24, 2023

Friede and Captain Pikachu (you can tell he's different — just look at that little hat!) are clearly defined as supporting characters for the moment, though it looks like the iconic Electric Type is going to continue to be very much at the forefront of the series.

As much as we didn't want to say goodbye to the OG Pikachu, change is a good thing and there are literally over 1,000 other Pokémon out there who could have been in with a chance in the spotlight. Perhaps we are being too hasty. Maybe Captain Pikachu will be a totally different character to the Pikachu of old. Maybe it will have a gruff voice and a drinking problem. Somehow we doubt it.

More Pika-Pika anyone?