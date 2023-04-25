Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We love a bit of Salmon Run here at Nintendo Life. The Splatoon 3 game mode takes the usual 'ink, swim, repeat' format of your standard Turf War Battle (not to cast any shade, we love a good Turf War too) and throws in the added distractions of a never-ending onslaught of enemies, bosses, and eggs. What's more, it has a cracking soundtrack to make the dash to the goal feel just a touch more frantic.

While the tension-filled tunes might not make the most relaxing listening on their own, Nintendo of America has released a video that shows what goes into making these tracks, and the concentration is immense.

The above video shows a medley of Salmon Run music being played by Seigen Tokuzawa, the pivotal cello performer from the in-game band ω-3. Yep, it turns out that the tunes are played by a real human and not a Salmonid — who knew?!

We get a front-row seat for tracks 'Frothy Waters', 'Bait & Click (Mutation)' and 'Toxic Anoxic', each showcasing Tokuzawa's speed and precision as the tempo gets increasingly faster.

Just last month we got a closer look at what goes into making some of Deep Cut's music for Splatoon 3 in a video shared by Nintendo, so it's nice to get another peak behind the curtain and see the process for a different game mode.

This all puts us in the perfect mood for the game's Zelda-themed Splatfest next week, which will we see us picking between elements of the Triforce before battling it out to see who reigns supreme.