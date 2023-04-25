We love a bit of Salmon Run here at Nintendo Life. The Splatoon 3 game mode takes the usual 'ink, swim, repeat' format of your standard Turf War Battle (not to cast any shade, we love a good Turf War too) and throws in the added distractions of a never-ending onslaught of enemies, bosses, and eggs. What's more, it has a cracking soundtrack to make the dash to the goal feel just a touch more frantic.

While the tension-filled tunes might not make the most relaxing listening on their own, Nintendo of America has released a video that shows what goes into making these tracks, and the concentration is immense.

The above video shows a medley of Salmon Run music being played by Seigen Tokuzawa, the pivotal cello performer from the in-game band ω-3. Yep, it turns out that the tunes are played by a real human and not a Salmonid — who knew?!

We get a front-row seat for tracks 'Frothy Waters', 'Bait & Click (Mutation)' and 'Toxic Anoxic', each showcasing Tokuzawa's speed and precision as the tempo gets increasingly faster.

Just last month we got a closer look at what goes into making some of Deep Cut's music for Splatoon 3 in a video shared by Nintendo, so it's nice to get another peak behind the curtain and see the process for a different game mode.

This all puts us in the perfect mood for the game's Zelda-themed Splatfest next week, which will we see us picking between elements of the Triforce before battling it out to see who reigns supreme.

Did you enjoy this closer look at some more Splatoon 3 music? Pleased to see the real performer? Let us know in the comments.

