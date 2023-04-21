Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We know what you're thinking, and yes, we only recently highlighted a wonderful animation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the style of the Game Boy Color. But we're back with another find and this time it's a beautiful Game Boy interpretation of the main theme from the upcoming game.

Posted on YouTube by New Age Retro Hippie, the video showcases footage from the most recent trailer, but with a green Game Boy filter applied to it. The real star of the show, however, is the music itself. It works so well in that typical Game Boy style, and it's genuinely making us wish for a proper Tears of the Kingdom Game Boy game.

At the time of writing, there are exactly 3 weeks remaining until the launch of Tears of the Kingdom on May 12th, 2023. If you've not already done so, be sure to check out our guide on the best places to pre-order the sequel along with our breakdown of everything we know so far.