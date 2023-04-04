Last week, after ending 3DS and Wii U eShop sales, Nintendo announced it would be extending the period to redeem a code to make up for certain technical difficulties.

The new date was extended until 4th April 2023 in Japan, and that means this extra time to redeem codes has now also ended here in the west. This marks the end of the ability to purchase or acquire new digital software in any way or form on these eShops.

Here's the message that now pops up in the 3DS version of the game, when trying to redeem a code (via Twitter):

"Error Code: 011-3279 - Download codes can no longer be redeemed for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Thank you for playing Nintendo 3DS!"

When Nintendo originally announced it would be extending the code redemption period, a lot of indie developers began giving away their remaining eShop codes for free. While you can no longer purchase new games or redeem codes, you'll still have access to your existing downloads.