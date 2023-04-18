Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Capcom has announced a brand new mobile game in the Monster Hunter series, and it's being developed by Pokémon GO's Niantic.

Monster Hunter Now launches in September 2023 and is "a real-world hunting action RPG" which will let you hunt Monsters in the real world. A Closed Beta kicks off on 25th April, which you can sign up for on the game's website. Be quick, though, as there are only 10,000 spaces available.





Try the closed beta test starting on April 25, and follow



Hunt monsters in the real world in Monster Hunter NOW, a new mobile #MonsterHunter game from Niantic and Capcom, launching September 2023!

The developer made the announcement on its website, with comments from Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto praising Niantic's AR technology. He says that Monster Hunter Now is "something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer."

Last year, Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group revealed that it was also making a Monster Hunter mobile game, so it looks like Capcom is looking to really make a mark in the mobile gaming industry with its hugely popular IP. Monster Hunter has made the jump to mobile phones multiple times over the years, from ports to exclusive games.