It was only in September 2022 that we got out last nonogram puzzle hit as PICROSS S8 released on Switch, but publisher Jupiter isn't one to wait around so we have the next entry in the series heading our way on 27th April.

Picross S9 seems to be a pretty standard affair — what do you expect? It's Picross — with 485 puzzles for you to complete across a variety of game modes (Classic, Mega, Colour, Clip). Once again, you can use either touch screen or button controls and multiplayer options are available for up to four players.

S9 also marks the debut of the 'Rewind Board' feature, which looks to be a nice addition for when you realise that you've made a mistake.

Here are some screens so you can see what this entry has on offer (spoiler: it's more Picross):

Picross S9 will release later this week for £8.99 on the Switch eShop.

Will you be crossing this entry off your puzzle list? Let us know in the comments.