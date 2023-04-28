Outright Games has today released its first charity video game collection, the Hasbro Kids Bundle, all the profits from which will go directly to UNICEF.

Collecting together Transformers: Battlegrounds, My Friend Peppa Pig and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, the bundle marks the first collection in a long-term partnership between Outright and UNICEF, for which the game publisher has committed to raising over £200,000 per year for the charity's 'Resources for Results Fund".

This is a limited-time bundle offer and will only be available until 12th May, so if you are interested in any of the above titles and want to support a good cause while you are at it, then you have a few weeks to get in and grab the collection.

For a little more information about the games themselves, check out the following from the bundle's eShop listing:

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Go into the night to save the day as Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko! Use your superpowers to explore the world of PJ Masks and find secret collectibles, in a platforming adventure for little heroes. Can you stop villains Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja taking over the world?



My Friend Peppa Pig

Start a fun-filled adventure with Peppa Pig. Create your style, meet favorite characters, and play in Peppa’s world. It’s just like being in the TV show! TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS With Earth under invasion and MEGATRON, leader of the Decepticons close to capturing The Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Outright Games has announced that it has more charity bundles planned for the remainder of 2023 and will also be running various other fundraising activities throughout the year. For more information on the partnership, be sure to check out the Outright Games website.

The bundle is now available to purchase from the Switch eShop for £19.99/$19.99/€19.99.

Will you be picking up this first charity bundle? Let us know in the comments.