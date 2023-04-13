Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After some classic shmup action with a comical twist? Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story might just have you covered as the frantic shooter (cumber)lands on Switch today (sorry, we couldn't resist).

From publisher Hound Picked Games and developer Katsu Entertainment, Dogfight is all about speedy shoot 'em-up gameplay as you take on hoards of enemies and bosses from your planes armed with missiles and... sausages. It might not be the first weapon that you would think to bring to the battlefield, but hey, just sausage roll with it (again, we're sorry).

You can check out the full launch trailer above for an idea of what the game is all about, but for a little taste of some of its features and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Features:

- 4-player drop-in / drop-out cooperative play.

- Battle across nine distinct environments, each with its own enemy types.

- Play as different pilots with unique planes and abilities.

- Over 250 weapon combinations to choose.

- Hand-drawn sprites and painted backgrounds.

- Epic battles with over-the-top mega bosses.

- Built-in speedrun support.

- Original soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend, RWBY: Arrowfell, Dreamscaper).

- Created/developed by an experienced industry team.

Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £14.99 / $17.99 / €17.99.

Does this look like the kind of comic (bangers and)mashup you can get behind? Fly down to the comments and let us know.