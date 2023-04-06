Nintendo is offering to reimburse players who don't wish to transfer their Wii U and/or 3DS eShop credit to Switch, following their closure at the end of March. This has only been announced for Japan so far.

OatmealDome shared and translated the announcement from Nintendo's official Japanese Twitter account, and from 6th April 2023 to March 2025, those in Japan can contact Nintendo to get money back on their untransferred eShop credit, if they wish to do so. Obviously, if users have already amalgamated their balances from Wii U and 3DS to Switch, then the service is unavailable.

Those who do wish to get some money back, though, can do so in two ways — either directly to their bank account or by cash at a Lawson convenience store.





I have not seen any plans to offer this service overseas. [Nintendo eShop]Nintendo is now accepting refund requests for those in Japan who do not wish to transfer their eShop credit from the Wii U / 3DS to the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Account link.I have not seen any plans to offer this service overseas. https://t.co/IuqscHs3gl April 6, 2023

To apply for a refund, you need to fill out the Application Form on the official Nintendo website. Details on how to fill this out, and what you'll need, are listed on the page.

Again, this service is only available for those in Japan, and it doesn't look like there are any plans to offer this on this side of the world. But we'll keep an eye out just in case.

Would you like to see this offered over in the west? Have you transferred your credit over? Let us know.