Capcom has today announced all of the details about the upcoming fifth free title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which we now know will be coming to Switch tomorrow (20th April). What's more, the company also revealed that there will be one, final update heading for the game in June of this year.

Alongside two new monsters — the Looming Calamity Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala — Free Title Update 5 will also see special investigations added to the game's Anomaly Investigations mode, exclusive rewards from completing Event Quests and additional paid DLC. You can find the full details over on the game's official website.

The above trailer was revealed in today's digital event, which also gave us a look at the game's updated roadmap after the latest update.

We were fully expecting this title update to be the last one headed for the game — it was set up as "the thrilling climax to the Monster Hunter Rise story" after all — but the end of today's showcase revealed that there is more to come.

Teased by some footage of Dame Fiorayne facing down a mysterious beast, we now know that there is one final update coming to the game which will add the last additional monster. We can expect this to come our way in June, so keep an eye out for digital event details in the next couple of months.

Are you excited to take on these new creatures in the next title update? Let us know in the comments.