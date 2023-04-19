Capcom has today announced all of the details about the upcoming fifth free title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which we now know will be coming to Switch tomorrow (20th April). What's more, the company also revealed that there will be one, final update heading for the game in June of this year.
Alongside two new monsters — the Looming Calamity Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala — Free Title Update 5 will also see special investigations added to the game's Anomaly Investigations mode, exclusive rewards from completing Event Quests and additional paid DLC. You can find the full details over on the game's official website.
The above trailer was revealed in today's digital event, which also gave us a look at the game's updated roadmap after the latest update.
We were fully expecting this title update to be the last one headed for the game — it was set up as "the thrilling climax to the Monster Hunter Rise story" after all — but the end of today's showcase revealed that there is more to come.
Teased by some footage of Dame Fiorayne facing down a mysterious beast, we now know that there is one final update coming to the game which will add the last additional monster. We can expect this to come our way in June, so keep an eye out for digital event details in the next couple of months.
Are you excited to take on these new creatures in the next title update? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtube.com]
Comments (8)
Hard to believe it's been over 2 years since Rise's release. They probably could've kept going with updates for even longer honestly given how popular the Switch is (and how much Rise sold as a timed exclusive) but I can understand the potential desire to make a new MH for the big new machines on the market these days.
Still, Rise has left behind a fantastic legacy and, while I could never penetrate the barrier to entry myself, I massively respect what it did for the series as a whole and am intrigued to see what they do next!
...So the Malzeno variant is still happening...kinda wished it got another TU and ended on something like Dalamadur or Gog...oh well.
@Fizza Rise was released in 2021. That was 2 years ago, not 3.
Gotta hurry up and finish Atelier Ryza 3 so that I can try to get a few hunts in before the Xenoblade DLC releases.
@Polvasti Whoops, damn typos XD
This has to be one of the most content rich games on Switch, and to think when it was released people were complaining about the lack of endgame content.
Time to stop playing everything on my Switch and go back to the Hunt. The grind to from AR 220 to 300 will take some time. But I'm glad we finally reached the cap on that. After that, I will be able to only focus finishing grinding to MR 999. Let's go!
Last time I played I found it hard to get a group, but that's probably cause I was so far behind in the content, and everyone has already done the hunts I needed. xD Really need to get back into this.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...