Fancy another Metroidvania? Of course you do, don't be a silly billy.

Mangavania from publisher Sometimes You is launching on the Switch later this month on April 26th for a rather tasty price of $4.99 / £4.49 (pr-orders can also currently bag an additional 20% discount).

It looks like your typical Metroidvania with branching pathways, fluid motion, and plenty of enemies and bosses to swipe wit your trusty sword (though from the game's description, it sounds like the game is split into distinct levels). The visuals are quite interesting, too, taking inspiration from the wonderful Downwell, with a stark black and white aesthetic mixed with the odd splash of red here and there.

Here's a look at the official description from Sometimes You:

"Join the adventure as Yuhiko, a young ninja who has gone to the underworld to find a cure for his brother. Free the lost souls to advance to the next level. Find Spirits in secret places – they will tell you a story or give you advice. Explore dungeons, fight monsters and meet new friends!"

It's cheap and cheerful, to be sure, so this might well be one to add to your Switch collection when it launches later this month.

Will you be checking out Mangavania? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.