Publisher No More Robots is throwing us in at the deep end of Let's Build A Zoo later this year. The developer of the cute, cosy, and somewhat morally troubling management sim has revealed some brand new DLC for the game — Aquarium Odyssey. So we'll be able to splice fish together now for some truly terrifying sea creatures.

To celebrate this announcement, developer Springloaded has also dropped a free update for its animal-splicing zoo sim called 'Sloths and Spas', which is frankly perfect. We would take this alone without the promise of tons of new content in the future.

Launching later this year on all platforms, Let's Build A Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey will let you run your own aquarium and brings with it over 50 new species, seven new types of enclosure, 110+ new shops, new decorations — tons and tons of stuff to get yourself lost in, basically. It'll be pretty similar to the Dinosaur Island DLC that launched alongside the game on Switch last year. Except with fish.

The brand new trailer (up top) showcases some of that lovely pixel art along with oceans of fish and sea creatures from seahorses, sharks, whales, and clownfish. We're sure no one will be creating some strange shark/turtle hybrids at all. No one...

New shops include Shark Bite Bar where you can serve up espresso martinis to paying customers while you'll also be able to buy fish from a fishing boat — which looks like it can be levelled up.

Despite some minor issues with the controls we had with the Switch version, we praised Let's Build A Zoo in our review for its morality system and addictive gameplay, saying "fans of management sims will find plenty to keep them occupied".