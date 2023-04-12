Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Kloa: Child of the Forest is a gorgeous-looking pixel art action adventure game from developer Wildpad Games. Inspired by the films of Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda series, the game launched a Kickstarter campaign last year — and we're not sure how we missed it despite it smashing its console port stretch goal. That means that yep, this one's coming to Switch. (Thanks, Nintendo Everything!)

Blending the puzzle solving and combat of Zelda with the fast-paced dash movement of more modern pixel art adventures, Kloa: Child of the Forest follows a young girl who must save the world from the Ikari Curse, which has tainted nature and filled the land with mysterious, twisted creatures. You have your trusty sword to hand, while also wielding a powerful magic bow to solve puzzles and shoot enemies from afar. Plus you can pick up items which will aid you in combat, such as a giant leaf, a water bomb, and more

In the most recent update on Kickstarter, Wildpad Games has confirmed that it's currently putting the finishing touches ona demo. Whether that demo will come to Switch or not remains to be seen, but we'll be checking this one out on whatever platform it drops on.

You can wishlist the game on Steam right now, but while we wait for more info, here's what to expect from the game:

- Discover a world filled with beauty, animal friends, and different biomes to explore. Unravel the secrets of the forest and solve puzzles! Hand-drawn pixel art inspired by natural environments and classic top-down games.

- Action combat based on the katana and bow: melee combat combo and attacks, guard and deflect projectiles, dash to avoid enemy hits and pierce your foes with Kloa's "soul bow."

- Buy items and skills using Tanuki Leaves and increase your abilities. Acquire new attacks and equipment to fight your enemies!

- A compelling and emotional story, enriched with an orchestral soundtrack inspired by traditional Japanese music.

Kloa: Child of the Forest is aiming for a Q4 2023 release date. What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments.