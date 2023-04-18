Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Kirby got his very own panel at this year's GDC, and for a while, many different outlets were sharing stories on how developer HAL Laboratory brought the pink puffball's adventures into full 3D with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. And now, you can watch the full 50-minute talk over on YouTube.

GDC has uploaded the presentation onto its channel. Hal Laboratory's Executive Director Shinya Kumazaki is joined by Expert Director Tatsuya Kamiyama on the panel, and the two developers talk about the challenges of making a 3D Kirby game, Mouthful Mode, and how the recent Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe made the transition from the Wii to the Switch.

Some rather lovely concept art for Forgotten Land and Return to Dream Land Deluxe is shown off, and if you've spent any time online over the past month, you may have seen a couple of photos of some rather amusing moments shared:

Hilarious comparisons aside, the talk is a really great look at how game development works, especially regarding the visual style and accessibility and depth that Kirby games aim for.

In the weeks following GDC, which took place from 20th to 24th March, we learned a lot about the terrifyingly adorable pink puffball, including the fact that he doesn't actually eat his enemies. What a relief...?