A new Hello Kitty rhythm game titled Hello Kitty And Friends Happiness Parade was due to arrive on the Nintendo Switch this month and has now received a last-minute delay.

A media alert revealed how Hello Kitty required just a bit more time to "straighten her bow" to ensure the highest level of happiness was delivered in the Switch release. It also apologised to fans, revealing a new launch date would be shared soon.

Whenever this title does arrive on the Switch it'll be priced at $19.99 USD or your regional equivalent. It was previously released on Android and iOS devices last year. In it, players will experience an "unexpected journey through the world of Sanrio" in the form of a music rhythm game. Here's a bit more about it from Nintendo's website. Above is a trailer, courtesy of Gematsu:

Join Hello Kitty and two friends on a delightful music tour as they spread happiness to everyone. Along the way they’ll discover new friends to join their musical parades. However, jealous of Hello Kitty’s growing fanbase, Kurami will stop at nothing to end the music, dispatching goons and laying traps to stop the momentum.

It’s up to you to dance, dance, dance to the beat, avoid traps, use each character’s unique abilities, collect coins and upgrades, complete challenges, and bring joy to the world around you! With a robust soundtrack filled with over 40 amazing pop hits, you’ll be dancing to the music long after you put the controllers down.

Will you be taking a look at this game when it arrives on Switch? Comment below.